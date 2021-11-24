Cal Poly 67, Idaho 63

CAL POLY (2-4)
Colvin 8-17 11-15 28, Koroma 1-4 2-4 4, Franklin 2-8 1-2 6, Pierce 1-1 4-6 6, Taylor 1-3 0-2 2, Stevenson 3-11 4-5 10, Sanders 3-6 2-7 9, Kennedy 0-3 0-0 0, Jaakkola 1-2 0-0 2, Dhal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 24-41 67.
IDAHO (1-5)
Christensen 3-4 1-2 7, Anderson 2-6 6-10 11, Bertain 0-2 0-0 0, Dixon 5-14 7-9 18, Smith 1-3 4-4 7, Pepple 2-6 0-3 4, Kilgore 1-3 0-0 2, Salih 0-3 0-0 0, King 3-3 1-4 7, Quinnett 1-2 3-3 6, Hanshaw 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-46 23-37 63.
Halftime_Cal Poly 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 3-14 (Franklin 1-2, Colvin 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Stevenson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Kennedy 0-3), Idaho 4-15 (Smith 1-1, Quinnett 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Christensen 0-1, Bertain 0-2, Salih 0-2). Fouled Out_Koroma, Taylor, Sanders, Smith. Rebounds_Cal Poly 44 (Colvin 10), Idaho 30 (Pepple 5). Assists_Cal Poly 10 (Sanders 3), Idaho 9 (Smith 3). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 29, Idaho 32. A_1,700 (2,000).
