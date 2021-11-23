Cal Poly faces Idaho in San Juan Capistrano

Cal Poly (1-4) vs. Idaho (1-4)

, JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly is taking on Idaho in a postseason game in San Juan Capistrano. Idaho lost 83-45 to Utah Valley in its most recent game, while Cal Poly came up short in a 75-72 overtime game against Nicholls State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Idaho’s Trevante Anderson has averaged 14.4 points while Mikey Dixon has put up 11.8 points. For the Mustangs, Alimamy Koroma has averaged 15.4 points while Julien Franklin has put up 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Koroma has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vandals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. Idaho has 29 assists on 50 field goals (58 percent) over its past three matchups while Cal Poly has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Cal Poly’s defense has forced 15.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

