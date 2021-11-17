Cal St.-Fullerton 74, George Washington 59

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-3)

Lindo 3-6 1-2 8, Brown 4-6 2-4 10, Adams 3-8 2-2 9, Bamisile 2-8 3-4 7, Bishop 7-21 0-0 19, Freeman 2-6 0-0 4, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2, A.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Gally 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-1 0-0 0, Warner 0-0 0-0 0, Stamoulis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 8-12 59.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (1-2)

Anosike 12-16 4-5 28, V.Lee 3-12 0-0 6, D.Maddox 3-7 5-5 11, Milstead 3-9 2-2 10, San Antonio 1-1 0-0 2, T.Maddox 2-7 4-4 9, Wrightsell 2-8 3-4 8, Laku 0-0 0-0 0, Carper 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 18-20 74.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 34-30. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 7-25 (Bishop 5-14, Lindo 1-2, Adams 1-5, Nixon 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Bamisile 0-2), Cal St.-Fullerton 4-11 (Milstead 2-4, Wrightsell 1-2, T.Maddox 1-3, D.Maddox 0-2). Rebounds_George Washington 28 (Lindo 8), Cal St.-Fullerton 40 (Anosike 11). Assists_George Washington 11 (Adams 4), Cal St.-Fullerton 6 (D.Maddox 3). Total Fouls_George Washington 21, Cal St.-Fullerton 12. A_748 (4,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.