Caleb Nero’s late layup gets North Dakota past Montana 79-77

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:50 pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Caleb Nero scored the game-winner with three seconds remaining to give North Dakota a 79-77 victory over Montana on Monday night.

Brandon Whitney’s jumper for Montana tied the game 70-70 with 30 seconds left. Following a North Dakota timeout, Nero received the inbounds pass and started toward the left-side of the top of the key with 11 seconds left. He then drove to the basket and made the layup.

Mitchell Sueker and Brendan Howard scored 18 points apiece for North Dakota (1-1). Nero finished with 14 points.

Whitney scored a career-high 30 points for the Grizzlies (1-2). Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 12 points. Josh Bannan had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

