California 65, Fresno St. 57

FRESNO ST. (5-0)
Robinson 9-16 5-8 25, Campbell 2-6 0-0 4, Hill 4-13 0-0 10, Holland 3-5 0-0 8, Colimerio 2-4 0-0 4, Stroud 1-5 0-0 3, Whitaker 0-1 1-2 1, Harding 1-1 0-0 2, Meah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 6-10 57.
CALIFORNIA (2-4)
Anticevich 5-10 1-1 13, Kelly 6-8 2-2 14, Kuany 2-4 3-4 8, Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Shepherd 6-14 4-5 17, Celestine 2-3 0-0 5, Hyder 1-5 0-0 2, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0, Alajiki 0-0 0-0 0, Foreman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 10-12 65.
Halftime_California 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 7-22 (Holland 2-3, Hill 2-5, Robinson 2-7, Stroud 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Whitaker 0-1, Colimerio 0-2), California 7-16 (Brown 2-2, Anticevich 2-4, Kuany 1-1, Celestine 1-2, Shepherd 1-5, Foreman 0-1, Hyder 0-1). Rebounds_Fresno St. 28 (Robinson 9), California 25 (Shepherd 7). Assists_Fresno St. 10 (Robinson 4), California 10 (Anticevich 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 13, California 14.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments