California 70, San Francisco 41

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:39 pm
CALIFORNIA (2-0)

Bush 3-8 2-2 8, Lutje Schipholt 1-2 0-0 2, Crocker 1-5 1-2 3, Curry 7-12 11-13 27, McIntosh 3-6 2-2 10, Onyiah 2-3 0-0 4, Samb 2-4 0-3 4, Daniels 1-3 0-0 2, Green 2-6 0-0 5, Mastrov 1-2 3-3 5, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 19-25 70

SAN FRANCISCO (1-1)

Kostic 0-1 0-0 0, Rathbun 1-2 1-2 3, Krimili 6-12 1-2 15, Langer 2-9 0-0 4, McDowell-White 0-5 0-0 0, Dickie 1-7 0-2 3, Gayles 2-7 4-4 10, Klavina 1-3 0-0 2, Fulcher 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Langarita 2-7 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-55 6-10 41

California 19 20 15 16 70
San Francisco 17 5 11 8 41

3-Point Goals_California 5-11 (Curry 2-3, McIntosh 2-4, Green 1-4), San Francisco 5-23 (Krimili 2-4, Langer 0-2, McDowell-White 0-3, Dickie 1-5, Gayles 2-5, Klavina 0-1, Langarita 0-3). Assists_California 9 (McIntosh 4), San Francisco 7 (Kostic 1). Fouled Out_California Lutje Schipholt, San Francisco Langarita. Rebounds_California 47 (Bush 5-10), San Francisco 25 (Langarita 2-3). Total Fouls_California 23, San Francisco 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,057.

