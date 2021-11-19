California 75, S. Utah 68, 2OT

S. UTAH (1-2)

Fausett 5-14 0-0 14, Spurgin 2-4 2-4 6, Jones 4-13 3-5 11, Knight 12-23 7-10 31, Marin 1-12 1-2 3, Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 0-0 3, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 13-21 68.

CALIFORNIA (2-2)

Anticevich 6-15 0-0 15, Kelly 11-16 6-7 29, Kuany 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-7 2-4 4, Shepherd 2-5 0-0 4, Alajiki 2-5 2-2 8, Foreman 2-8 2-2 7, Celestine 2-6 1-1 6, Thiemann 1-2 0-0 2, Anyanwu 0-1 0-0 0, Hyder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 13-16 75.

Halftime_S. Utah 33-29. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 5-28 (Fausett 4-10, Moore 1-1, Knight 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Moody 0-2, Jones 0-6, Marin 0-7), California 8-26 (Anticevich 3-5, Alajiki 2-4, Kelly 1-2, Celestine 1-3, Foreman 1-6, Anyanwu 0-1, Kuany 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Shepherd. Rebounds_S. Utah 38 (Marin 10), California 42 (Kelly 15). Assists_S. Utah 7 (Marin 3), California 14 (Brown 7). Total Fouls_S. Utah 15, California 20.

