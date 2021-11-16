California 75, San Diego 70

SAN DIEGO (2-1)
T.Brown 4-12 3-4 11, Calcaterra 5-9 2-2 15, Monroe 4-10 0-0 10, Townsend 4-9 5-6 16, Earlington 2-7 1-2 6, Parrish 2-3 2-3 6, Gultekin 2-6 0-0 4, Pinchuk 1-2 0-0 2, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Berger 0-1 0-0 0, Muncey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 13-17 70.
CALIFORNIA (1-2)
Anticevich 5-8 4-4 17, Kelly 6-11 1-2 13, Kuany 2-3 0-0 6, J.Brown 5-9 0-1 12, Shepherd 5-12 3-4 14, Foreman 3-4 0-0 8, Alajiki 0-1 0-0 0, Celestine 0-2 0-0 0, Thiemann 2-5 0-0 4, Hyder 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-56 9-13 75.
Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 9-16 (Townsend 3-3, Calcaterra 3-5, Monroe 2-2, Earlington 1-4, Berger 0-1, Gultekin 0-1), California 10-15 (Anticevich 3-3, J.Brown 2-2, Foreman 2-3, Kuany 2-3, Shepherd 1-2, Alajiki 0-1, Hyder 0-1). Rebounds_San Diego 34 (T.Brown 11), California 29 (Kelly 8). Assists_San Diego 13 (Townsend 4), California 16 (J.Brown 7). Total Fouls_San Diego 10, California 13. A_421 (11,877).
