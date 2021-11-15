Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

California 75, San Diego 70

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (2-0)

T.Brown 4-12 3-4 11, Calcaterra 6-11 2-2 18, Monroe 4-9 0-0 10, Townsend 3-8 5-6 13, Earlington 2-7 1-2 6. Totals 24-58 13-17 70.

CALIFORNIA (1-2)

Anticevich 5-8 4-4 17, Kelly 6-11 1-2 13, Kuany 2-2 0-0 6, J.Brown 5-8 0-1 12, Shepherd 5-12 3-4 14. Totals 28-56 9-13 75.

Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 9-16 (Calcaterra 4-6, Monroe 2-2, Townsend 2-2, Earlington 1-4), California 10-15 (Anticevich 3-3, J.Brown 2-2, Kuany 2-2, Shepherd 1-2). Rebounds_San Diego 31 (T.Brown 8), California 28 (Kelly 9). Assists_San Diego 12 (Townsend 5), California 16 (J.Brown 5). Total Fouls_San Diego 10, California 13.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn