California 75, San Diego 70

SAN DIEGO (2-0)
T.Brown 4-12 3-4 11, Calcaterra 6-11 2-2 18, Monroe 4-9 0-0 10, Townsend 3-8 5-6 13, Earlington 2-7 1-2 6. Totals 24-58 13-17 70.
CALIFORNIA (1-2)
Anticevich 5-8 4-4 17, Kelly 6-11 1-2 13, Kuany 2-2 0-0 6, J.Brown 5-8 0-1 12, Shepherd 5-12 3-4 14. Totals 28-56 9-13 75.
Halftime_32-32. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 9-16 (Calcaterra 4-6, Monroe 2-2, Townsend 2-2, Earlington 1-4), California 10-15 (Anticevich 3-3, J.Brown 2-2, Kuany 2-2, Shepherd 1-2). Rebounds_San Diego 31 (T.Brown 8), California 28 (Kelly 9). Assists_San Diego 12 (Townsend 5), California 16 (J.Brown 5). Total Fouls_San Diego 10, California 13.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments