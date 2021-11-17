California 81, Utah St. 49

UTAH ST. (2-1)

Hawthorne 4-14 2-2 10, Quezada 3-11 0-0 7, Mensah 1-5 0-0 2, Randhawa 1-9 6-7 9, Wikstrom 1-5 0-0 2, Franson 0-1 0-0 0, Stafford 6-10 1-3 13, Harris 1-5 2-3 4, Kamakawiwo’ole 0-1 0-2 0, Falslev 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-64 11-17 49

CALIFORNIA (3-0)

Bush 3-8 2-4 8, Lutje Schipholt 10-16 3-4 23, Crocker 2-11 3-4 8, Curry 5-14 5-6 18, McIntosh 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 1-4 2-2 4, Samb 1-3 1-2 3, Daniels 3-3 5-6 11, Elsnitz 0-1 0-2 0, Green 2-8 0-0 6, Mastrov 0-3 0-0 0, Muca 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-73 21-30 81

Utah St. 14 14 14 7 — 49 California 25 20 23 13 — 81

3-Point Goals_Utah St. 2-15 (Hawthorne 0-1, Quezada 1-2, Mensah 0-1, Randhawa 1-4, Wikstrom 0-1, Stafford 0-4, Harris 0-1, Falslev 0-1), California 6-19 (Crocker 1-3, Curry 3-7, McIntosh 0-2, Green 2-6, Mastrov 0-1). Assists_Utah St. 5 (Quezada 2), California 15 (Crocker 6). Fouled Out_Utah St. Falslev. Rebounds_Utah St. 41 (Quezada 3-9), California 57 (Lutje Schipholt 7-17). Total Fouls_Utah St. 28, California 22. Technical Fouls_Utah St. Wikstrom 1. A_1,364.

