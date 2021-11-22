Trending:
California Baptist 74, N. Colorado 70

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 12:38 am
N. COLORADO (3-3)

Jongkuch 6-10 3-5 15, Hume 2-6 3-5 9, Johnson 2-8 3-4 8, Knecht 6-10 0-0 17, Kountz 9-17 1-2 21, Kuxhausen 0-4 0-0 0, Smoots 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-2 0-0 0, Bloch 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 10-16 70.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (5-0)

Akin 4-8 5-6 13, Ta.Armstrong 7-11 3-3 19, Hunter 2-6 0-2 4, Nottage 3-9 4-4 11, Rowell 2-7 4-5 9, Tr.Armstrong 5-7 0-0 11, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Sawyer 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 26-57 16-20 74.

Halftime_California Baptist 33-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 10-28 (Knecht 5-7, Hume 2-5, Kountz 2-5, Johnson 1-6, Kennedy 0-1, Smoots 0-1, Kuxhausen 0-3), California Baptist 6-17 (Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Tr.Armstrong 1-2, Nottage 1-3, Sawyer 1-3, Rowell 1-4, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_Hume. Rebounds_N. Colorado 31 (Jongkuch 11), California Baptist 33 (Akin 10). Assists_N. Colorado 15 (Johnson 7), California Baptist 22 (Akin, Ta.Armstrong 5). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 17, California Baptist 18. A_2,229 (6,000).

