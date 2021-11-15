On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
California Baptist hosts Jackson St.

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 3:31 pm
Jackson State (0-2) vs. California Baptist (2-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays California Baptist in an early season matchup. California Baptist knocked off Mississippi Valley State by 29 points at home on Saturday, while Jackson State fell 70-68 at Louisiana Tech on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: California Baptist’s Daniel Akin has averaged 14.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while Chance Hunter has put up 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jayveous McKinnis has averaged 15.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Ken Evans Jr. has put up 10.5 points and four rebounds.ACCURATE AKIN: In two appearances this season, California Baptist’s Akin has shot 64.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked first among WAC teams with an average of 91 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

