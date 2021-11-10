On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Camara’s double-double leads Dayton past Illinois-Chicago

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:18 am
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara had 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Dayton to a 64-54 win over Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kobe Elvis had 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton.

Zion Griffin had 17 points for the Flames. Damaria Franklin added 13 points. Kevin Johnson had 10 points and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

