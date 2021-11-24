On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 4:18 pm
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (2-3)

Pollard 3-5 0-1 6, London 2-8 1-2 6, Phillip 3-9 1-2 8, Styles 2-9 6-8 10, Voyles 3-6 0-0 7, Nugent 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 3-6 3-3 9, K.Thompson 1-3 2-2 5, Mensah 0-1 0-0 0, Akinsanya 0-0 0-0 0, Milivojevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 13-18 55.

CAMPBELL (4-1)

Carralero 3-8 1-2 7, Clemons 6-7 3-6 15, McCullough 3-6 0-0 7, Whitfield 3-8 0-0 8, Henderson 6-10 0-0 13, M.Thompson 3-7 2-2 11, Stajcic 2-2 0-0 5, Mokseckas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 6-10 66.

Halftime_Campbell 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 4-24 (K.Thompson 1-3, Voyles 1-3, Phillip 1-4, London 1-5, Mensah 0-1, Nugent 0-2, Davis 0-3, Styles 0-3), Campbell 8-15 (M.Thompson 3-5, Whitfield 2-3, Henderson 1-1, Stajcic 1-1, McCullough 1-2, Mokseckas 0-1, Carralero 0-2). Fouled Out_Carralero. Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 24 (Pollard 8), Campbell 31 (Clemons 11). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 3 (London, Phillip, Nugent 1), Campbell 20 (Clemons 5). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 10, Campbell 14. A_1,178 (3,095).

