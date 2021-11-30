Trending:
Campbell 83, Lancaster Bible 39

November 30, 2021 9:35 pm
LANCASTER BIBLE (0-1)

Beachy 2-6 1-2 6, Erisman 0-1 0-0 0, T.Hilton 2-4 3-4 8, Sareyka 4-9 1-2 10, Shewbridge 4-14 4-5 13, Glasgow 1-3 0-0 2, Praylow 0-1 0-1 0, Wilkins 0-3 0-0 0, Pulley 0-2 0-0 0, R.Hilton 0-2 0-0 0, Tisdale-Couch 0-2 0-0 0, Whitt 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 9-14 39.

CAMPBELL (6-1)

Carralero 4-6 6-8 14, Clemons 5-5 3-4 14, McCullough 4-8 1-3 9, Thompson 4-13 4-5 12, Henderson 2-3 0-0 4, Mokseckas 3-6 0-0 7, Stajcic 1-1 1-2 3, Bidwell 1-7 2-2 4, Vaistaras 4-5 0-0 10, Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Randolph 0-1 0-0 0, Yow 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 31-61 17-25 83.

Halftime_Campbell 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Lancaster Bible 4-23 (T.Hilton 1-1, Sareyka 1-2, Beachy 1-4, Shewbridge 1-8, Erisman 0-1, R.Hilton 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Pulley 0-2, Wilkins 0-3), Campbell 4-22 (Vaistaras 2-2, Clemons 1-1, Mokseckas 1-4, Yow 0-1, Carter 0-2, McCullough 0-2, Bidwell 0-5, Thompson 0-5). Fouled Out_T.Hilton. Rebounds_Lancaster Bible 23 (T.Hilton, Shewbridge 4), Campbell 43 (McCullough 7). Assists_Lancaster Bible 5 (T.Hilton, Sareyka, Shewbridge, Praylow, Pulley 1), Campbell 14 (Carralero 6). Total Fouls_Lancaster Bible 23, Campbell 18. A_1,117 (3,095).

