Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 10:08 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 7 4 0 .636 248 273
Hamilton 7 5 0 .583 276 210
Montreal 6 5 0 .545 279 241
Ottawa 2 10 0 .167 185 343
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 10 1 0 .909 304 126
Saskatchewan 7 4 0 .636 239 219
Calgary 6 6 0 .500 269 228
BC 4 8 0 .333 246 308
Edmonton 2 8 0 .200 182 280

___

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 26, BC 18

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
11|1 NFPA 101, Life Safety Code (2021)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week