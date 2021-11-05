Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|248
|273
|Hamilton
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|276
|210
|Montreal
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|279
|241
|Ottawa
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|185
|343
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|304
|126
|Saskatchewan
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|239
|219
|Calgary
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|269
|228
|BC
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|246
|308
|Edmonton
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|182
|280
___
Hamilton 26, BC 18
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
