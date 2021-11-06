Canadian Football League

Trending:
November 6, 2021 1:02 am
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 7 4 0 .636 248 273
Hamilton 7 5 0 .583 276 210
Montreal 6 5 0 .545 279 241
Ottawa 2 10 0 .167 185 343
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 10 1 0 .909 304 126
Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .667 258 236
Calgary 6 6 0 .500 269 228
BC 4 8 0 .333 246 308
Edmonton 2 9 0 .182 199 299

___

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 26, BC 18

Saskatchewan 19, Edmonton 17

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

