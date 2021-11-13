Canadian Football League

Trending:
November 13, 2021 1:48 am
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Toronto 9 4 0 .692 302 305
x-Hamilton 7 6 0 .538 288 241
x-Montreal 6 6 0 .500 300 272
Ottawa 2 11 0 .154 205 366
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Winnipeg 11 1 0 .917 335 147
x-Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .667 258 236
x-Calgary 7 6 0 .538 302 251
BC 4 9 0 .308 269 341
Edmonton 2 9 0 .182 199 299

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched crossover

___

Friday’s Game

Hamilton at Toronto 31, Hamilton 12

Calgary 33, BC 23

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

