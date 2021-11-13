Trending:
Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 1:54 am
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 9 4 0 .692 302 305
Hamilton 7 6 0 .538 288 241
Montreal 6 6 0 .500 300 272
Ottawa 2 11 0 .154 205 366
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 11 1 0 .917 335 147
Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .667 258 236
Calgary 7 6 0 .538 302 251
BC 4 9 0 .308 269 341
Edmonton 2 9 0 .182 199 299

___

Friday’s Game

Toronto 31, Hamilton 12

Calgary 33, BC 23

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

