Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|302
|305
|Hamilton
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|288
|241
|Montreal
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|300
|272
|Ottawa
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|205
|366
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|335
|147
|Saskatchewan
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|258
|236
|Calgary
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|302
|251
|BC
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|269
|341
|Edmonton
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|199
|299
___
Toronto 31, Hamilton 12
Calgary 33, BC 23
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments