Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75

COPPIN ST. (1-8)

Titus 1-5 1-2 3, Cardaci 1-5 0-0 3, James 7-10 0-0 14, Tarke 4-12 3-3 12, Zarzuela 7-19 4-4 19, Steers 4-7 3-3 11, Hood 2-3 2-2 7, Gross 1-1 0-0 2, Conteh 0-2 0-0 0, Corbett 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 29-68 13-14 75.

CANISIUS (2-4)

Fritz 3-6 1-2 8, Maslennikov 0-0 0-0 0, Ahemed 2-10 1-2 6, Harried 8-14 0-0 22, Henderson 4-10 0-0 10, Green 8-18 2-2 21, Fofana 2-3 2-2 8, Long 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-63 7-10 76.

Halftime_Canisius 44-39. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 4-20 (Hood 1-2, Tarke 1-4, Cardaci 1-5, Zarzuela 1-6, Conteh 0-1, Titus 0-2), Canisius 15-37 (Harried 6-9, Green 3-8, Fofana 2-3, Henderson 2-7, Fritz 1-4, Ahemed 1-5, Long 0-1). Rebounds_Coppin St. 37 (Tarke 12), Canisius 38 (Green 10). Assists_Coppin St. 10 (Zarzuela, Steers 3), Canisius 16 (Fritz, Ahemed, Henderson 3). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 9, Canisius 13.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.