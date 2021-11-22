Canisius hopes to end skid vs Coppin State

Coppin State (1-6) vs. Canisius (0-4)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks to end its four-game losing streak as it battles Coppin State. Coppin State came up short in a 68-52 game at Virginia on Friday. Canisius lost 80-70 to Cleveland State on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Canisius’ Malek Green has averaged 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jacco Fritz has put up 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Eagles, Jesse Zarzuela has averaged 11.9 points while Nendah Tarke has put up 9.1 points, five rebounds and three steals.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Zarzuela has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. Zarzuela has accounted for 12 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Coppin State has lost its last six road games, scoring 56.7 points, while allowing 82.2 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Canisius has an assist on 39 of 64 field goals (60.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Coppin State has assists on 29 of 58 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Coppin State’s offense has turned the ball over 14.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.