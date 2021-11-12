On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman suspended for 2 games

November 12, 2021 5:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.

Poolman was assessed a match penalty midway through the third period in the Canucks’ 7-1 loss in Denver on Thursday night. The suspension will cost Poolman $25,000.

Poolman has an assist in 13 games this season.

