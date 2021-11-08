On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cardinals bring back LHP McFarland on 1-year deal

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 5:03 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland became the first of this year’s major league free agents to reach an agreement, getting a one-year contract to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals.

McFarland stabilized the Cardinals bullpen down the stretch after signing as a free agent July 1 for a deal that paid $1 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors.

The 32-year-old was 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 38 games and 38 2/3 innings.

The nine-year major league veteran began 2021 at Triple-A with Washington but was granted his release June 29.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

St. Louis’ 3.47 bullpen ERA in the second half of the season ranked eighth in the majors. With McFarland back, free agent lefty Andrew Miller is the only critical piece from that group not lined up to return in 2022.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit