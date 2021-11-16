On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Carius, Pearson lift W. Illinois past Iowa Wesleyan 97-71

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 11:54 pm
< a min read
      

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius had 16 points to lead five Western Illinois players in double figures as the Leathernecks easily defeated Iowa Wesleyan 97-71 on Tuesday night. Tamell Pearson added 15 points for the Leathernecks. Colton Sandage chipped in 13, Luka Barisic scored 12 and George Dixon had 10. Pearson also had 11 rebounds.

Joey Brown had 12 points and six assists for the Tigers. Jaylen Washington added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Castro awarded de Fleury Medal