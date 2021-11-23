Trending:
Carry lifts Kent State over George Washington 77-69

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 8:04 pm
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State topped George Washington 77-69 on Tuesday.

Carry made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Giovanni Santiago had 12 points for Kent State (3-1). Malique Jacobs also scored 12 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Tervell Beck had 10 points.

James Bishop had 19 points for the Colonials (2-5). Joe Bamisile added 15 points and Brayon Freeman had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

