CCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|62
|21
|11
|3
|0
|Bemidji St.
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|39
|37
|7
|4
|0
|Bowling Green
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15
|40
|33
|7
|3
|2
|N. Michigan
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
|13
|52
|50
|7
|6
|0
|Michigan Tech
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|33
|22
|6
|5
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|8
|51
|56
|7
|8
|1
|Ferris St.
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|37
|55
|4
|10
|0
|St. Thomas
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|22
|69
|1
|13
|0
N. Michigan 7, Ferris St. 6, OT
Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 3
Bowling Green 6, Lake Superior St. 2
Minnesota St. 5, St. Thomas 0
Penns St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Penns St. at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Lake Superior, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
