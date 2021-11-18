CCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|57
|32
|10
|3
|0
|Bemidji St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|32
|30
|6
|4
|0
|Bowling Green
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|29
|30
|5
|3
|2
|N. Michigan
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|39
|41
|5
|6
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|8
|48
|45
|7
|6
|1
|Michigan Tech
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|8
|26
|15
|5
|4
|0
|Ferris St.
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|28
|42
|4
|8
|0
|St. Thomas
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|22
|64
|1
|12
|0
Minnesota St. 9, St. Thomas 0
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at St. Thomas, 8:07 p.m.
