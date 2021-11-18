Trending:
CCHA Glance

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 10:48 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 6 1 0 0 0 18 57 32 10 3 0
Bemidji St. 5 1 0 0 0 15 32 30 6 4 0
Bowling Green 3 3 0 0 0 9 29 30 5 3 2
N. Michigan 2 5 1 0 0 8 39 41 5 6 0
Lake Superior St. 2 3 1 0 0 8 48 45 7 6 1
Michigan Tech 7 7 0 1 0 8 26 15 5 4 0
Ferris St. 1 2 1 0 0 5 28 42 4 8 0
St. Thomas 1 7 0 0 1 4 22 64 1 12 0
Thursday’s Games

Minnesota St. 9, St. Thomas 0

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at St. Thomas, 8:07 p.m.

