CCSU 64, Maine 56

CCSU (1-5)
Brown 5-7 0-0 10, Krishnan 0-4 0-0 0, Newkirk 1-4 1-2 3, Scantlebury 4-8 0-0 10, Snoddy 4-6 1-2 9, Mitchell 1-4 9-10 12, Sweatman 5-7 0-0 11, Ayangma 1-3 0-0 2, McLaughlin 0-2 2-2 2, Ostrowsky 1-3 0-0 3, Dehnavi 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-51 13-16 64.
MAINE (2-3)
Ingo 6-7 2-4 14, Turgut 2-5 2-2 6, Adetogun 1-4 4-4 6, DuHart 3-12 0-0 8, Masic 1-3 6-8 8, Kalnjscek 1-3 3-3 5, Ireland 0-1 3-4 3, Ihekwoaba 2-4 0-1 4, Wright-McLeish 0-2 0-0 0, Feierbergs 0-0 0-0 0, Efretuei 1-2 0-0 2, Nenadic 0-0 0-0 0, Filipovity 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 20-26 56.
Halftime_CCSU 31-21. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 5-18 (Scantlebury 2-5, Mitchell 1-1, Ostrowsky 1-1, Sweatman 1-3, Brown 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Newkirk 0-2, Krishnan 0-3), Maine 2-14 (DuHart 2-8, Adetogun 0-1, Kalnjscek 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Masic 0-2). Fouled Out_Newkirk, Ingo. Rebounds_CCSU 23 (Snoddy 6), Maine 26 (Ingo, Masic 6). Assists_CCSU 12 (Scantlebury 4), Maine 13 (Adetogun, Masic 4). Total Fouls_CCSU 23, Maine 16. A_672 (5,800).
