Cent. Michigan 62, E. Illinois 61

CENT. MICHIGAN (1-2)
Henderson 3-6 2-6 10, Polk 1-3 0-0 2, Lopez 3-12 0-1 6, K.Miller 5-9 1-1 11, Taylor 1-5 0-3 2, Jackson 6-11 0-0 14, Healy 5-7 0-1 14, Webb 1-3 0-0 3, Hodgson 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Pavrette 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 3-12 62.
E. ILLINOIS (0-3)
Rufino Bolis 3-7 1-2 9, Hamlin 1-4 1-1 3, Abraham 4-7 1-2 11, Clements 3-7 1-3 8, Lane 3-11 0-0 8, Robinson 1-3 3-4 5, Friday 4-6 4-6 12, Wood 2-6 0-0 5, Alleruzzo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 11-18 61.
Halftime_E. Illinois 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 9-25 (Healy 4-6, Henderson 2-2, Jackson 2-5, Webb 1-3, K.Miller 0-1, Hodgson 0-2, Lopez 0-2, Taylor 0-4), E. Illinois 8-25 (Rufino Bolis 2-4, Abraham 2-5, Lane 2-8, Clements 1-3, Wood 1-4, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 31 (Henderson, Taylor 8), E. Illinois 38 (Clements 9). Assists_Cent. Michigan 12 (Jackson 4), E. Illinois 16 (Clements 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, E. Illinois 17. A_1,175 (5,400).
