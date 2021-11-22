Central Ark. plays UNO

Central Arkansas (1-3) vs. New Orleans (1-3)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans squares off against Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas snuck past Oral Roberts by three points on Saturday, while New Orleans fell to Rice on Friday, 83-78.

LEADING THE WAY: New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilaire has averaged 21.5 points while Tyson Jackson has put up nine points and five rebounds. For the Bears, Darious Hall has averaged 11.3 points and 10 rebounds while Camren Hunter has put up 11 points.DOMINANT DARIOUS: Hall has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has lost its last three road games, scoring 53.7 points, while allowing 91 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Privateers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. New Orleans has an assist on 44 of 88 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three matchups while Central Arkansas has assists on 32 of 65 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans is rated second among Southland teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent. The Privateers have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

