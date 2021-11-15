On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Central Michigan’s Jackson makes go-ahead layup at buzzer

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:51 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jermaine Jackson Jr. made a go-ahead layup at the buzzer and Central Michigan beat Eastern Illinois 62-61 on Monday night.

Jackson and Cameron Healy each scored 14 points to lead Central Michigan (1-2). Healy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kevin Miller added 11 points. Harrison Henderson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sammy Friday IV had 12 points for the Panthers (0-3). Henry Abraham added 11 points and six rebounds. Kejuan Clements had nine rebounds.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn