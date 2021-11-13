On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Chambers rattles home folks, McNeese dumps Houston Baptist

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:45 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — McNeese defensive lineman and Houston native Isaiah Chambers forced a fumble early that led to the first touchdown of the game and the Cowboys crushed Houston Baptist 44-3 on Saturday.

Chambers went on to record two sacks and three tackles for a loss, forced two fumbles, broke up a pass and hurried the quarterback four times.

Defensively, McNeese (4-6, 3-4 Southland Conference) held the Huskies (0-10, 0-7) to 182 total offensive yards and seven net yards rushing.

McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron finished with 205 yards passing and two touchdowns; increasing his career total to 50. He threw his first career TD pass three years ago in Husky Stadium.

Offensively, McNeese rolled up a season-high 505 total yards with a season best 293 on the ground. Deonta McMahon had a career-hight 124 yards on 23 carries.

Huskies’ freshman quarterback Orion Olivas threw for 175 yards and was intercepted three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

