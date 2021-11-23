Trending:
Champagnie leads St. John’s past St. Francis (N.Y.) 76-70

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 9:51 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 23 points as St. John’s beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 76-70 on Tuesday night.

Montez Mathis added 20 points for the Red Storm.

St. Francis led 64-55 with 10 minutes to go but scored only six points the rest of the way.

Dylan Addae-Wusu had 10 points and six rebounds for St. John’s (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Stef Smith added 10 points and six assists.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Terriers (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Larry Moreno added 15 points. Michael Cubbage had 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

