Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 21-23 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Darren Clarke)
Feb. 26-28 _ Cologuard Classic (Kevin Sutherland)
March 5-7 _ Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif. (canceled)
April 16-18 _ Chubb Classic (Steve Stricker)
April 30-May 2 _ Insperity Invitational (Mike Weir)
May 6-9 _ Regions Tradition (Alex Cejka)
May 14-16 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Dicky Pride)
May 27-30 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Alex Cejka)
June 4-6 _ Principal Charity Classic (Stephen Ames)
June 11-13 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Jerry Kelly)
June 24-27 _ Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship (Steve Stricker)
July 2-4 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Cameron Beckman)
July 8-11 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Jim Furyk)
July 22-25 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (Stephen Dodd)
Aug. 13-15 _ Shaw Charity Classic (Doug Barron)
Aug. 20-22 _ Boeing Classic (Rod Pampling)
Aug. 27-29 _ The Ally Challenge (Joe Durant)
Sept. 10-12 _ Ascension Charity Classic (David Toms)
Sept. 17-19 _ Sanford International (Darren Clarke)
Sept. 24-26 _ PURE Insurance Championship (K.J. Choi)
Oct. 8-10 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS (Phil Mickelson)
Oct. 15-17 _ SAS Championship (Lee Janzen)
Oct. 22-24 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Bernhard Langer)
Nov. 5-7 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.
Nov. 11-14 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix
