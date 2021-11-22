Trending:
Chandler carries South Alabama past William Carey 96-53

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:36 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler had a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past William Carey 96-53 on Monday night.

Charles Manning Jr. had 18 points for the Jaguars (3-2). Diante Smith added 15 points, while Marshall Kearing scored 11 with 10 rebounds.

Arturro Bingham had 16 points for the Crusaders.

