Chandler, Vescovi lead No. 18 Tennessee past UT-Martin 90-62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading No. 18 Tennessee to a 90-62 season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday night.

Chandler, regarded as the top high school point guard in the country last year, shot 7 for 10 from the field and had four assists. Vescovi, a holdover from last season, tied a career high with six 3-pointers.

Justin Powell, a new arrival, added 13 points for the Volunteers. Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

KK Curry scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks. KJ Simon added 14 points and David Didenko 11.

Tennessee led by eight, 43-35, at halftime, and then pulled away.

Tennessee’s 10-man rotation had six players who either weren’t on the roster last season or played minimal minutes.

ALREADY INJURED

Tennessee super-senior big man John Fulkerson hasn’t played in the Vols’ exhibition or opener because of a broken left thumb. He is expected to be ready soon. Fulkerson missed the end of last season when he was sidelined with a concussion in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee-Martin: The Skyhawks are building toward the Paradise Classic on Nov. 19-21 in Boca Raton, Florida. They will meet host Florida Atlantic in the first game, then follow with Troy and North Dakota.

Tennessee: Everything Tennessee does in its first two regular-season games will be done with one eye looking ahead to the Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 20-21 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Vols will play Villanova in the opener, then meet either North Carolina or Purdue the second day.

UP NEXT

Tennessee-Martin: The Skyhawks host Miami-Hamilton on Saturday.

Tennessee: East Tennessee is up next on Tennessee’s schedule for a matinee Sunday.

