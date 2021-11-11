Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

Thursday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

First Round

Jim Furyk 32-33—65 Phil Mickelson 34-31—65 Kirk Triplett 33-32—65 Steven Alker 34-32—66 K.J. Choi 32-34—66 Fred Couples 34-32—66 Brandt Jobe 33-33—66 David Toms 34-32—66 Stephen Ames 33-34—67 Jerry Kelly 35-32—67 Scott Parel 34-33—67 Dicky Pride 32-35—67 Brett Quigley 34-33—67 Wes Short 35-32—67 Doug Barron 34-34—68 Darren Clarke 33-35—68 Ernie Els 35-33—68 Bernhard Langer 34-34—68 Kenny Perry 33-35—68 Mike Weir 35-33—68 Paul Broadhurst 35-34—69 Steve Flesch 35-34—69 Colin Montgomerie 36-33—69 Rod Pampling 36-33—69 Gene Sauers 34-35—69 Vijay Singh 37-32—69 Glen Day 31-39—70 Retief Goosen 35-35—70 Paul Goydos 32-38—70 Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36—70 Robert Karlsson 33-37—70 Woody Austin 37-34—71 Alex Cejka 38-33—71 Tim Petrovic 35-37—72 Kevin Sutherland 35-37—72

