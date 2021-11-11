Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 7:31 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

First Round

Jim Furyk 32-33—65
Phil Mickelson 34-31—65
Kirk Triplett 33-32—65
Steven Alker 34-32—66
K.J. Choi 32-34—66
Fred Couples 34-32—66
Brandt Jobe 33-33—66
David Toms 34-32—66
Stephen Ames 33-34—67
Jerry Kelly 35-32—67
Scott Parel 34-33—67
Dicky Pride 32-35—67
Brett Quigley 34-33—67
Wes Short 35-32—67
Doug Barron 34-34—68
Darren Clarke 33-35—68
Ernie Els 35-33—68
Bernhard Langer 34-34—68
Kenny Perry 33-35—68
Mike Weir 35-33—68
Paul Broadhurst 35-34—69
Steve Flesch 35-34—69
Colin Montgomerie 36-33—69
Rod Pampling 36-33—69
Gene Sauers 34-35—69
Vijay Singh 37-32—69
Glen Day 31-39—70
Retief Goosen 35-35—70
Paul Goydos 32-38—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36—70
Robert Karlsson 33-37—70
Woody Austin 37-34—71
Alex Cejka 38-33—71
Tim Petrovic 35-37—72
Kevin Sutherland 35-37—72

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery