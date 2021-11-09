Charleston Southern 118, Johnson & Wales (NC) 71

JOHNSON & WALES (NC) (0-0)
Ray 2-8 2-3 6, Summers 2-3 4-4 8, Wilkins 2-5 3-4 8, Dibble 5-13 0-0 11, Irby 0-6 1-2 1, Williams 1-6 2-3 4, Patterson 2-5 0-0 4, Cooper 2-7 1-2 6, Meshida 7-11 1-2 17, De La Rosa 0-3 0-0 0, Stafford-Gill 0-1 1-2 1, Cherry 1-2 0-0 2, Mars 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-71 15-22 71.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (0-0)
Bowser 1-3 2-4 4, Buskey 5-8 0-0 13, Chavez 3-7 4-4 13, Price 3-4 6-11 12, Faye 2-8 0-0 5, Knox 3-4 2-2 9, Clinton 3-7 7-10 13, Kelly 4-5 5-5 13, Harris 6-13 0-0 13, Florence 5-9 0-1 10, Hamrick 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Shadders 0-0 1-2 1, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Schaafsma 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 27-39 118.
Halftime_Charleston Southern 53-34. 3-Point Goals_Johnson & Wales (NC) 6-19 (Meshida 2-3, Dibble 1-1, Mars 1-1, Wilkins 1-1, Cooper 1-3, De La Rosa 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Williams 0-2, Irby 0-3, Ray 0-3), Charleston Southern 11-30 (Buskey 3-5, Chavez 3-6, Knox 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Davis 1-3, Harris 1-4, Faye 1-5, Clinton 0-1, Florence 0-2). Rebounds_Johnson & Wales (NC) 31 (Patterson, Stafford-Gill 6), Charleston Southern 55 (Price, Clinton, Harris 7). Assists_Johnson & Wales (NC) 6 (Wilkins 2), Charleston Southern 23 (Chavez, Knox 6). Total Fouls_Johnson & Wales (NC) 27, Charleston Southern 21. A_423 (881).
