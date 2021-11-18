Charlotte 67, Appalachian St. 66

CHARLOTTE (3-0)
Khalifa 4-10 0-1 8, Butler 3-8 0-0 6, Threadgill 5-7 1-2 12, Trapp 2-3 0-0 5, Young 9-14 1-3 23, Braswell 3-4 0-0 7, Garcia 1-4 0-0 3, Vasic 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-53 2-6 67.
APPALACHIAN ST. (2-2)
Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Almonacy 2-9 0-0 5, Delph 5-10 2-2 15, Forrest 5-14 4-6 17, Gregory 4-8 1-3 9, Eads 2-5 0-0 6, Huntley 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 3-3 0-0 6, Duhart 0-1 0-0 0, Harcum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 7-11 66.
Halftime_Charlotte 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-20 (Young 4-6, Garcia 1-1, Threadgill 1-1, Braswell 1-2, Trapp 1-2, Vasic 1-3, Khalifa 0-2, Butler 0-3), Appalachian St. 9-29 (Delph 3-5, Forrest 3-11, Eads 2-4, Almonacy 1-4, Duhart 0-1, Gregory 0-2, Huntley 0-2). Rebounds_Charlotte 28 (Trapp 9), Appalachian St. 31 (Delph 9). Assists_Charlotte 17 (Khalifa 7), Appalachian St. 12 (Almonacy 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 11, Appalachian St. 11. A_3,234 (8,325).
