Chattanooga 75, Loyola Marymount 64

CHATTANOOGA (0-0)
Banks 2-5 3-4 7, De Sousa 2-3 1-2 5, Hankton 2-5 0-0 5, Jean-Baptiste 8-16 5-6 26, M.Smith 6-17 9-11 21, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Ayeni 3-3 0-0 6, Diggs 2-2 1-2 5, Ledford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 19-25 85.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (0-0)
Leaupepe 6-14 2-4 17, Marble 2-9 2-5 6, Quintana 2-11 4-4 9, Shelton 1-3 0-1 3, Scott 4-9 4-4 12, Anderson 5-9 0-1 12, Lewis 2-2 1-1 5, Merkviladze 0-0 0-1 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 13-21 64.
Halftime_Loyola Marymount 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 6-17 (Jean-Baptiste 5-9, Hankton 1-3, Banks 0-1, Ledford 0-1, M.Smith 0-1, Caldwell 0-2), Loyola Marymount 7-28 (Leaupepe 3-8, Anderson 2-4, Shelton 1-2, Quintana 1-9, Marble 0-2, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_Hankton. Rebounds_Chattanooga 33 (Banks 7), Loyola Marymount 34 (Scott 11). Assists_Chattanooga 8 (M.Smith 4), Loyola Marymount 7 (Shelton, Scott 2). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 22, Loyola Marymount 19. A_1,503 (3,900).
