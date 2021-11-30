Chattanooga 82, Tennessee Tech 65

CHATTANOOGA (6-1)
Banks 3-5 0-0 8, De Sousa 8-11 1-1 17, Caldwell 2-6 1-1 5, Jean-Baptiste 7-15 1-1 18, M.Smith 11-14 4-4 28, Walker 2-2 0-1 4, Ledford 1-6 0-0 2, Diggs 0-1 0-0 0, Ayeni 0-0 0-0 0, A.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 7-8 82.
TENNESSEE TECH (2-5)
Diarra 3-7 0-0 7, Sylla 5-9 2-3 12, Clay 3-11 4-4 10, Davidson 3-6 0-0 7, Wood 2-6 1-2 5, Pettway 0-2 0-0 0, White 5-7 0-1 11, Goldman 1-2 0-0 3, Ramsey 2-5 0-0 4, Gettelfinger 1-2 0-0 2, Hopkins 2-3 0-0 4, Quest 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-10 65.
Halftime_Tennessee Tech 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 7-28 (Jean-Baptiste 3-8, Banks 2-4, M.Smith 2-5, De Sousa 0-1, Diggs 0-1, A.Smith 0-1, Caldwell 0-4, Ledford 0-4), Tennessee Tech 4-13 (White 1-1, Goldman 1-2, Davidson 1-3, Diarra 1-3, Gettelfinger 0-1, Wood 0-1, Clay 0-2). Fouled Out_Wood. Rebounds_Chattanooga 31 (De Sousa 11), Tennessee Tech 23 (Sylla 5). Assists_Chattanooga 20 (Caldwell, Jean-Baptiste 6), Tennessee Tech 17 (Clay 6). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 14, Tennessee Tech 13. A_802 (9,280).
