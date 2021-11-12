On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chattanooga squares off against UNC-Asheville

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

UNC-Asheville (1-1) vs. Chattanooga (1-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville and Chattanooga both look to put winning streaks together .

TEAM LEADERS: .DOMINANT DREW: Drew Pember has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

A YEAR AGO: Chattanooga earned a 69-66 win over UNC-Asheville when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last season. The Mocs offense put up 71.7 points per contest on their way to a 7-0 record against competition outside the Southern Conference. UNC-Asheville went 1-4 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell