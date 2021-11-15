Trending:
Chenery, Jones carry Quinnipiac past Holy Cross 76-68

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 10:08 pm
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tymu Chenery had 14 points to lead five Quinnipiac players in double figures as the Bobcats got past Holy Cross 76-68 on Monday night.

Dezi Jones added 13 points for the Bobcats. Kevin Marfo and Matt Balanc chipped in 12 apiece and Tyrese Williams had 11. Marfo also had 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Judson Martindale had 15 points for the Crusaders (1-2). Kyrell Luc added 14 points. DaJion Humphrey had 12 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

