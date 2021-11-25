Chicago 16, Detroit 14

|Chicago
|0
|13
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Detroit
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
Det_J.Reynolds 39 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:26.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 28, 13:24.
Chi_J.Graham 17 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 4:29.
Chi_FG Santos 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Det_Hockenson 17 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 1:46.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 28, :00.
|
|Chi
|Det
|First downs
|21
|14
|Total Net Yards
|378
|239
|Rushes-yards
|29-68
|19-76
|Passing
|310
|163
|Punt Returns
|4-39
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|3-59
|3-84
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-39-1
|21-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-8
|Punts
|4-45.75
|6-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|10-67
|Time of Possession
|32:56
|27:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 17-46, Dalton 6-11, Herbert 4-9, Mooney 1-2, Grant 1-0. Detroit, J.Williams 15-65, Igwebuike 1-11, Swift 3-0.
PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 24-39-1-317. Detroit, Goff 21-25-0-171.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 8-65, Mooney 5-123, Byrd 4-42, Montgomery 3-28, J.Graham 2-34, Grant 2-25. Detroit, J.Williams 5-18, St. Brown 4-23, J.Reynolds 3-70, Hockenson 3-35, Raymond 3-16, Swift 3-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 53.
