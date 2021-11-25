Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Chicago 0 13 0 3 — 16 Detroit 7 0 7 0 — 14

First Quarter

Det_J.Reynolds 39 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 9:26.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 28, 13:24.

Chi_J.Graham 17 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 4:29.

Chi_FG Santos 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Det_Hockenson 17 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 1:46.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 28, :00.

___

Chi Det First downs 21 14 Total Net Yards 378 239 Rushes-yards 29-68 19-76 Passing 310 163 Punt Returns 4-39 2-9 Kickoff Returns 3-59 3-84 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 21-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-8 Punts 4-45.75 6-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 5-50 10-67 Time of Possession 32:56 27:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 17-46, Dalton 6-11, Herbert 4-9, Mooney 1-2, Grant 1-0. Detroit, J.Williams 15-65, Igwebuike 1-11, Swift 3-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 24-39-1-317. Detroit, Goff 21-25-0-171.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 8-65, Mooney 5-123, Byrd 4-42, Montgomery 3-28, J.Graham 2-34, Grant 2-25. Detroit, J.Williams 5-18, St. Brown 4-23, J.Reynolds 3-70, Hockenson 3-35, Raymond 3-16, Swift 3-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 53.

