On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs pick up LHP Wade Miley’s $10 million option

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 11:47 am
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have exercised their $10 million option for left-hander Wade Miley.

The Cubs announced the move on Sunday. It had been expected since the team claimed Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Miley, who turns 35 on Saturday, went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati this season. He threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7.

If Chicago had not picked up Miley’s option, it would have owed him a $1 million buyout.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

The Cubs are looking for pitching help after going 71-91 this year for their first losing record since 2014. They finished with a 4.87 ERA, ranking 27th in the majors.

Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 years in the majors. He also has played for Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week