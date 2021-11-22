Chicago St. 71, Wisconsin 63, OT

CHICAGO ST. (1-4)

Miles 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 3-6 0-0 6, Boothe 3-5 0-0 9, Collins 7-10 10-14 25, Newell 2-9 1-2 5, Britter 2-8 2-2 6, Haidara 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 0-2 0-0 0, Haklicka 2-8 4-6 9, Segues 2-4 5-8 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 22-32 71

WISCONSIN (1-3)

Stapleton 0-2 0-0 0, Ellew 1-7 1-2 4, Hilliard 6-15 8-12 20, Nelson 2-10 3-4 8, Pospisilova 2-8 10-14 15, Stauffacher 2-2 0-0 4, Douglass 0-0 0-0 0, Duckett 2-5 0-0 6, Luehring 0-1 0-0 0, Schramek 2-5 2-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 24-36 63

Chicago St. 21 11 11 9 19 — 71 Wisconsin 7 18 19 8 11 — 63

3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 5-14 (Boothe 3-5, Collins 1-2, Newell 0-1, Haklicka 1-4, Segues 0-2), Wisconsin 5-20 (Ellew 1-3, Nelson 1-5, Pospisilova 1-5, Duckett 2-5, Luehring 0-1, Schramek 0-1). Assists_Chicago St. 6 (Collins 2), Wisconsin 12 (Nelson 5). Fouled Out_Chicago St. Miles, Britter, Wisconsin Pospisilova, Schramek. Rebounds_Chicago St. 39 (Britter 3-7), Wisconsin 34 (Schramek 3-7). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 30, Wisconsin 25. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,139.

