Christon leads Grambling St. over Louisiana College 71-61

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 3:54 pm
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Grambling State topped Louisiana College 71-61 on Wednesday.

AJ Taylor had 14 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (1-4), which snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak.

Danya Kingsby, the Tigers’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Kae’ron Baker had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats. Bailey Hardy added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

