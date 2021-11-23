Cincinnati 71, No. 14 Illinois 51

ILLINOIS (2-2)

Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Cockburn 7-13 4-4 18, Curbelo 4-12 3-3 12, Frazier 0-9 0-0 0, Grandison 0-3 1-2 1, Williams 0-2 2-2 2, Plummer 2-6 0-0 6, Hutcherson 0-2 5-6 5, Bosmans-Verdonk 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 0-1 1-2 1, Melendez 1-2 0-2 2, Podziemski 0-1 0-0 0, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Serven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 16-21 51.

CINCINNATI (5-0)

Ado 2-2 0-0 4, Adams-Woods 2-11 2-2 6, Davenport 5-12 5-6 19, DeJulius 3-9 0-0 7, Newman 1-5 0-0 2, Saunders 5-6 9-10 20, Lakhin 4-7 1-2 9, Koval 0-3 0-0 0, Madsen 1-1 0-0 2, Oguama 1-2 0-0 2, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Hensley 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 17-20 71.

Halftime_Cincinnati 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 3-22 (Plummer 2-5, Curbelo 1-4, Grandison 0-1, Hutcherson 0-1, Melendez 0-1, Podziemski 0-1, Hawkins 0-2, Williams 0-2, Frazier 0-5), Cincinnati 6-21 (Davenport 4-8, Saunders 1-1, DeJulius 1-4, Newman 0-1, Koval 0-3, Adams-Woods 0-4). Fouled Out_Ado. Rebounds_Illinois 33 (Williams 10), Cincinnati 36 (Lakhin 8). Assists_Illinois 10 (Curbelo 5), Cincinnati 6 (Adams-Woods, Oguama 2). Total Fouls_Illinois 16, Cincinnati 19.

