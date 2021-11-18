Cincinnati 79, Presbyterian 45

PRESBYTERIAN (2-2)
Hill 4-12 2-2 11, Harrison 6-15 4-6 16, Reddish 2-6 3-4 7, Younger 0-3 0-0 0, Stewart 0-3 0-0 0, McCormack 1-4 4-4 7, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Barnett 1-3 0-0 2, Ard 0-3 0-2 0, Thrash 0-2 0-0 0, Lovorn 1-1 0-0 2, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 13-18 45.
CINCINNATI (4-0)
Ado 2-3 0-0 4, Adams-Woods 3-9 0-0 7, Davenport 6-12 2-2 16, DeJulius 1-8 3-3 5, Newman 2-4 0-0 5, Koval 1-3 3-4 5, Saunders 3-6 0-0 7, Madsen 1-5 0-0 3, Oguama 2-2 4-5 8, Lakhin 4-5 2-2 10, Hensley 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-61 14-16 79.
Halftime_Cincinnati 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 2-15 (Hill 1-1, McCormack 1-4, Barnett 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Younger 0-1, Thrash 0-2, Harrison 0-5), Cincinnati 7-19 (Davenport 2-6, Hensley 1-1, Adams-Woods 1-2, Newman 1-2, Saunders 1-2, Madsen 1-3, Lakhin 0-1, DeJulius 0-2). Rebounds_Presbyterian 26 (Harrison 5), Cincinnati 33 (Adams-Woods 6). Assists_Presbyterian 4 (Reddish 2), Cincinnati 21 (Madsen 5). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 17, Cincinnati 19. A_9,794 (13,176).
