Cincinnati 89, Alabama A&M 66

ALABAMA A&M (1-2)

Johnson 11-17 8-9 30, Williams 0-5 3-5 3, Hicks 3-12 4-4 11, Tucker 3-8 0-0 6, D.Smith 2-9 0-0 5, Lee 3-5 2-3 8, J.Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Fairley 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Hickman 0-0 0-0 0, Lawal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 17-21 66.

CINCINNATI (3-0)

Ado 0-1 0-0 0, Adams-Woods 2-5 2-2 8, Davenport 4-8 0-0 12, DeJulius 8-14 2-2 21, Newman 2-8 4-6 8, Koval 2-3 0-0 4, Saunders 3-4 7-9 14, Madsen 0-5 0-0 0, Oguama 5-6 3-4 13, Hensley 2-4 2-2 6, McGinnis 1-3 0-0 3, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 20-25 89.

Halftime_Cincinnati 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 3-10 (D.Smith 1-2, J.Smith 1-2, Hicks 1-5, Tucker 0-1), Cincinnati 11-28 (Davenport 4-7, DeJulius 3-8, Adams-Woods 2-3, McGinnis 1-2, Saunders 1-2, Newman 0-2, Madsen 0-4). Fouled Out_D.Smith, Oguama. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 26 (Johnson 7), Cincinnati 40 (Oguama 8). Assists_Alabama A&M 11 (Tucker 4), Cincinnati 22 (Adams-Woods, Newman 5). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 21, Cincinnati 20. A_9,816 (13,176).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.